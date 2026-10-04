Spears (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, is slated to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Spears was able to play through his ankle injury last Sunday at the Giants, and while he earned a 47 percent snap share, he mustered just three carries for five yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Fellow RB Tony Pollard handled the other 53 percent and turned his 21 touches into 96 yards from scrimmage. Considering Spears progressed from DNP on Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday, he appears set to serve in a similar role alongside Pollard on Sunday, assuming the former is active.