Spears (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns.

Beginning during Week 3 prep, Spears has experienced practice restrictions most weeks due to first an ankle injury and currently a knee issue. He's been able to suit up for each of the last four games but played second fiddle to Tony Pollard out of the Titans backfield, turning eight carries and 11 catches (on as many targets) into 47 yards from scrimmage. Now that Spears is confirmed to be unavailable, though, the active RBs behind Pollard on Sunday are Julius Chestnut, Michael Carter and Kalel Mullings.