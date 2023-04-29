The Titans selected Spears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Spears put himself on the map with an incredible 2022 season highlighted by 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on 229 carries. He continued to build momentum with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. Things halted a bit when he checked in light at the combine at 5-foot-9 and 201 pounds, and he ran just a 4.52 in the 40 at the Tulane Pro Day. Derrick Henry will continue to be the workhorse as long as he's in Tennessee, and Spears didn't show the pass-catching ability at Tulane to be a lock to force his way into a third-down role, either. Spears can work his way onto the fantasy radar in time, but his rookie-year prospects are less than ideal.