The Titans placed Spears (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears was sidelined for Weeks 7 and 8 due to a knee injury but was cleared to play against the Jaguars in Week 10, when he turned four carries into 28 yards and failed to haul in his lone target. He was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging a full practice Friday, but the Titans have determined that a stint on injured reserve is warranted for the fourth-year running back. Spears will be required to miss at least the next four games, so his next chance to play is Week 15 against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 20. Tony Pollard will continue to be the workhorse running back for the Titans while Julius Chestnut and rookie fifth-rounder Nicholas Singleton provide depth out of the backfield.