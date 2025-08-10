Spears (ankle) boarded the Titans' team bus on crutches and in a walking boot after Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Spears needed a cart to get to the locker room after suffering a right leg injury in the first half of Saturday's preseason opener. After the game, head coach Brian Callahan said Spears likely has an ankle injury but will need further evaluation, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. If Spears has an injury that carries over into the regular season, Julius Chestnut and/or Kalel Mullings could be asked to step into a bigger role. In addition, Tony Pollard would likely need to shoulder a bigger-than-planned workload -- there had been some talk during the offseason and preseason that the pair could work in a more even split compared to last year.