Spears was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Like Titans starting running back Derrick Henry, Spears had a cap on his reps at Monday's walkthrough due to an ankle concern. With the health of the team's top two backfield options in some flux, it'll be key to keep an eye on the pair Tuesday and Wednesday to see if either player may be in danger of sitting out Thursday at Pittsburgh.