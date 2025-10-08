Spears (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

This is likely just maintenance for the ankle injury that sent Spears to injured reserve for Weeks 1-4. He returned this past Sunday to play 26 percent of offensive snaps in a 22-21 win at Arizona, taking four carries for 14 yards and finishing without a target on 26 percent route share. Spears could earn more work as the year progresses, but Tony Pollard has a strong case to remain the lead runner and also get a decent chunk of the pass snaps. The Titans head to Las Vegas this weekend for a matchup between last-place teams.