Spears (ankle) was officially limited in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans officially moved Spears to the designated-to-return-to-practice list Wednesday, so it's unsurprising to see him with a cap on his activity level as he practices for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in August. Per John Glennon of NashvillePost.com, Spears said he's taking it one day at a time in regards to the possibility of his playing Sunday against Arizona. Before being eligible to suit up, Tennessee will have to officially activate Spears from IR. At that point, he'll join Tony Pollard atop the team's backfield.