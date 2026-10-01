Spears (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

In addition to being stuck behind Tony Pollard on the depth chart, Spears is also the less healthy of Tennessee's top two running backs, as Pollard returned to practice without limitations Thursday after both sat out Wednesday. Spears played through a questionable designation against the Giants in Week 3 but handled just three touches. Barring an upgrade to full participation Friday, Spears looks likely to remain questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.