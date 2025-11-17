Titans' Tyjae Spears: Limited production in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears logged four carries for three yards and caught all five of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Spears was unable to get anything going on the ground, posting a season-low three rushing yards. The running back was able to set a new season high in receptions though, leading the team in that category. Spears remains limited by the Titans' overall lack of upside offensively, but he has now secured at least three catches in five straight games.
