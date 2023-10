Spears (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Titans' estimated injury report Tuesday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Tennessee has held walkthroughs this week as it prepares for Thursday's contest at Pittsburgh, but Spears was able to follow up Monday's limited listing with all on-field work one day later. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry (ankle) remained limited Tuesday, potentially leaving the door open for Spears to handle more snaps Week 9 if the former is at all inhibited Thursday.