Spears turned seven carries into 41 yards and brought in both of his targets for 29 yards during the Titans' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Spears was on the field for only 19 of the Titans' 53 offensive snaps (35.8 percent) and saw noticeably less playing time than lead back Tony Pollard (29 snaps). That said, Spears managed to accumulate 70 yards on nine touches, his most yards in a game since Week 16 of the 2025 season against the Chiefs (105). The fourth-year pro also helped the Titans take the lead late with a 27-yard carry on third-and-22, ultimately leading to a 33-yard field goal from Joey Slye four plays later. The Titans will hit the road for the first time in Week 3 against the Giants.