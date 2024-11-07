Spears (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears has been sidelined for each of the Titans' last three games with a hamstring injury, but his ability to take every rep Thursday suddenly makes him the healthiest running back of the top three options on the team's depth chart. Starter Tony Pollard (foot) downgraded from limited participation Wednesday to no activity Thursday, while third-string back Julius Chestnut (foot) was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant. The status of Pollard heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers is of greater import to Spears, who could find himself in a three-down role this weekend if Pollard is forced to miss his first game of the season. When he was available for the Titans' first six games, Spears had filled a complementary role behind Pollard and averaged 5.5 carries and 2.0 targets per contest during that stretch.