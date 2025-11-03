Spears recorded seven rushes for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers. He added three receptions on three targets for 36 yards.

Spears was out-touched only 13-12 by Tony Pollard, with Spears being the primary pass catcher. His most notable contribution was a 26-yard catch that set up a game-tying field goal late in the second quarter. That made up for Spears' lack of efficiency on the ground, as he was held to less than 4.0 yards per carry for the first time since his season debut in Week 5. Positively, Spears has at least three catches in four straight games while also seeing an uptick in his usage as a ball carrier.