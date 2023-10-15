Spears carried the ball four times for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens. He added one reception for 48 yards.

Though not necessarily indicated by the final score, the Ravens dominated the game from a plays run and time of possession perspective. That limited the opportunity for Spears and all of Tennessee's skill position players, and he matched his season-low in touches as a result. However, Spears still managed to showcase his playmaking ability when he took a quick dump-off pass for a 48-yard gain late in the fourth quarter while weaving his way through Baltimore's defense. Derrick Henry will continue to lead the Titans' backfield, but Spears has shown the ability to contribute significantly as the change-of-pace back.