Spears rushed twice for no gain and lost a fumble while catching all nine of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Spears put the ball on the ground on his first carry of the day in the first quarter, and the fumble was recovered by Texans cornerback Jalen Pitre. The running back only had one more rush on the day, but he was able to make his mark as a pass-catcher, leading the team while reeling in a career-high nine passes. Spears has now turned 17 carries into 65 yards while catching 14 of 16 targets for 68 yards over five contests this season.