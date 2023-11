Spears rushed the ball five times for 18 yards in Thursday's 20-16 loss to the Titans. He added four receptions on six targets for four yards.

Spears put up his lowest yardage total since Week 3, though he was on the field for his highest snap rate and also saw the highest target total of his young career. That said, while his overall production is underwhelming, his usage was encouraging. He could continue to see growing usage if the Titans continue to lose and fall out of playoff contention.