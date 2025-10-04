Titans' Tyjae Spears: Off IR, still questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans activated Spears (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Spears' 2025 debut was delayed due to a high right-ankle sprain that he suffered in Tennessee's preseason opener, resulting in him spending the first four games of the campaign on injured reserve. After his practice window opened earlier this week, he proceeded to be limited on all three Week 5 injury reports, which was enough for him to have a chance to return to action Sunday. Spears' status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
