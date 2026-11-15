Spears (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Spears, who hasn't played since Week 6, advanced from a 'DNP' on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday, before working fully Friday and being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. His looming return would provide a boost the Titans' Week 10 RB depth, but prior to his injury, Spears' fantasy impact was modest, with 18 carries for 66 yards and 15 catches for 75 yards on 17 targets in six contests.