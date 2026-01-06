Spears rushed the ball three times for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars. He added seven receptions on seven targets for nine yards.

Tony Pollard dominated rushing attempts for Tennessee, tallying 14 compared to Spears' three. Spears did serve as a favorite checkdown option for Brandon Allen, but that resulted in little production. Injuries and a poor offensive environment derailed Spears' third season as a pro, as his 291 rushing yards across 13 games were the fewest of his career. He'll presumably enter the final year of his contract in a backup role to Tony Pollard in 2026.