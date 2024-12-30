Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan "hasn't sounded very optimistic" about Spears' (concussion) likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears worked as the Titans' lead back this past Sunday versus Jacksonville but was forced to exit the game late in the third quarter. He'd need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 18, and that appears to be unlikely to happen at this point. Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) could return for the season finale, but if both Spears and Pollard are out, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley will likely be tasked with leading the Titans' backfield.