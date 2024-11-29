Spears (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Spears closed out the week with back-to-back full practices, but he'll still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and return from a one-game absence Sunday against Washington. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Brian Callahan relayed Friday that Spears is expected to clear concussion protocol later in the day. Tony Pollard should continue to function as the top option in Tennessee's backfield, but if Spears suits up, Spears' change-of-pace role could prove fruitful against a Commanders defense that has allowed a league-high 1,449 rushing yards to running backs.