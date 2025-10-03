default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Spears (ankle), who currently is on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Spears sustained a high right-ankle sprain during the Titans' preseason opener on Aug. 9 and eventually was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return on Aug. 26. After missing the minimum four games on IR, he got back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant and has mixed into drills in the team's ensuing two sessions. Coach Brian Callahan told Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site on Friday that Spears had a good week of practice, but in order for the RB to play this weekend, Tennessee will need to activate him from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

More News