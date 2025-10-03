Spears (ankle), who currently is on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Spears sustained a high right-ankle sprain during the Titans' preseason opener on Aug. 9 and eventually was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return on Aug. 26. After missing the minimum four games on IR, he got back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant and has mixed into drills in the team's ensuing two sessions. Coach Brian Callahan told Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site on Friday that Spears had a good week of practice, but in order for the RB to play this weekend, Tennessee will need to activate him from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.