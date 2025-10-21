Spears rushed the ball five times for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards.

The Titans attempted only 12 rushes in the game, with Spears splitting the workload almost exactly evenly with Tony Pollard. More surprising was that Pollard out-produced him as a pass catcher, a role that Spears had seemingly taken over since his return to the field. While he's added an element to the Tennessee offense, the unit is poor enough that Spears won't be able to sustain fantasy vlaue so long as he's in a split with Pollard.