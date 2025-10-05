Spears (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Spears, who was sidelined for the first four weeks of the season due to a high right-ankle sprain that he suffered Aug. 9, was activated from IR on Saturday after being limited in practice all week and carried a 'questionable' tag into Sunday's contest. It remains to been how much volume he'll see in his return to Tennessee's backfield, but either way, his presence figures to allow the team to spell fellow RB Tony Pollard more often going forward. During the 2024 regular season, Spears recorded 84 carries for 312 yards and four TDs and 30 catches (on 35 targets) for 224 yards and a score in 12 games, while Pollard logged 260 carries and 41 catches in 16 contests.