Spears is among the four running backs that made the Titans' initial 53-man roster.

Based on preseason usage, Spears is firmly entrenched as the team's top alternative to Tony Pollard in the backfield. Spears produced 536 scrimmage yards in 2024 and 547 scrimmage yards in 2025 while filling such a role. His 838-yard rookie season in 2023 came prior to Pollard's arrival in Tennessee. Rookie fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton didn't show anything during preseason action that would indicate he's an immediate threat to Spears' role, while Julius Chestnut is likely ticketed for a role on special teams.