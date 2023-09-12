Spears carried the ball three times for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints. He added one reception on four targets for one yard.

Spears was shockingly on the field more than Derrick Henry, as he played on 54 percent of offensive snaps as opposed to Henry's 46 percent clip. Their respective workload did not follow suit, though Spears' involvement in the passing game was noteworthy. The Titans have talked up the rookie's potential since minicamp, and it's clear they'll utilize him in a significant way as a complement to Henry.