Spears (ankle) turned three carries into five yards during the Titans' 12-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The lack of offensive touches are likely due to an ankle injury that Spears aggravated during Sunday's loss. The fourth-year running back was cleared to return, but his carries were well behind backfield mate Tony Pollard (17), with Spears not seeing a target from Cam Ward. Spears' ankle issue is worth monitoring heading into Week 4 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 4, as his absence would open up the door to playing time for rookie fifth-rounder Nicholas Singleton.