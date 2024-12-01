Share Video

Spears (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Spears missed the Titans' Week 12 contest against the Texans while in concussion protocol. He should return to a change-of-pace role in the Tennessee backfield behind Tony Pollard. Spears did see 10 total touches in his last full contest and should play a meaningful role in Sunday's contest.

