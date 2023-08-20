Spears rushed the ball seven times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-16 preseason over the Vikings.

Spears was the first back on the field and played three offensive possessions with Derrick Henry sitting out. He ended his appearance in style by ripping off a 33-yard touchdown, during which he hurdled a defender near the line of scrimmage before showcasing breakaway speed to find the corner of the end zone. Spears will enter the season as the backup to Derrick Henry but should offer big-play ability as a change-of-pace back.