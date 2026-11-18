Spears (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Spears has been regularly listed with a knee issue on Titans injury reports dating back to Week 6, but he was able to put an end to a two-game absence in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars and finished with four carries for 28 yards to go with one reception for no gain. The Titans haven't indicated that Spears experienced a setback with his knee coming out of that game, so it's possible that his absence from practice to kick off Week 11 prep may be maintenance-related. Spears' activity over the next two days should help determine his status for Sunday's game in Dallas.