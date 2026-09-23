Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Spears won't practice Wednesday due to unspecified soreness, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tony Pollard is also dealing with soreness and will sit out Wednesday's session, but Saleh didn't provide any further specifics about either running back's injury. Though Pollard sits atop the depth chart, Spears has seen a fair amount of work in a change-of-pace role. Through the Titans' first two games, Spears has logged 53 yards on 10 carries to go with four receptions for 41 yards on six targets.