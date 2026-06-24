Titans' Tyjae Spears: Stock trending up

Spears has impressed throughout the Titans' offseason program and strengthened his hold on the No. 2 running back role behind Tony Pollard, Bryce W. Lazenby of SI.com reports.

Spears at one point appeared at risk of falling down the depth chart entering 2026, but new head coach Robert Saleh has consistently praised the 2023 third-round pick this spring. Lazenby reports that Spears is working to improve his pass-catching this offseason and could operate more as a "1B" behind Pollard than a traditional backup. He managed just 72 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games in 2025, though an improved Titans offensive line could benefit both Spears and Pollard this season. Tennessee selected Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so Spears will face additional competition in training camp.