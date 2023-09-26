Spears carried the ball four times for six yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns. He added four receptions for three yards.

Spears became the latest victim of the Browns' stifling defense early this season, as he narrowly managed more yards than touches in the game. There were some positives to take away from his role, however, as he was the back on the field for the entirety of a Titans' drive just before the half. The team continues to find ways to work Spears onto the field, though he is still clearly working behind Derrick Henry in the backfield.