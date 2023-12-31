Spears ran for zero yards on six carries and caught four passes for 29 yards on six targets in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

The Titans were completely overmatched against Houston, and no aspect of the Tennessee offense gained much traction. Spears saw RB3 Jonathan Ward take three carries in this one, but the blowout was probably a factor in that outcome. Spears has no serious competition for the RB2 role alongside Derrick Henry, and Spears should continue to see most passing-down snaps as well as almost all of the non-Henry carries in the Tennessee offense.