Spears rushed the ball seven times for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers. He added three receptions on three targets for four yards.

Spears was active for the first time since Week 6, and he returned to record double-digit touches for only the second time in six games on the campaign. His touch total may have been inflated by a brief absence in the second quarter for Tony Pollard, but Spears should work as a change-of-pace option moving forward. Spears also showed encouraging explosiveness, as he noted a pair of double-digit gains in Sunday's loss.