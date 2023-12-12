Spears rushed the ball seven times for 29 yards in Monday's 28-27 win over Miami. He added six receptions on eight targets for 89 yards.

Spears had only 23 yards from scrimmage in the first half, but he emerged as a favorite target of Will Levis in the final 17 minutes of game time. That began with a 30-yard catch that set up a field goal at the end of the third quarter. Spears then delivered long catches of 21 and 12 yards on a touchdown drive to bring the Titans within one score in the middle of the fourth quarter. Overall, he managed at least 100 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive game, with Monday's effort being particularly promising, as it came in tandem with Derrick Henry also seeing 18 touches.