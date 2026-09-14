Spears rushed three times for 12 yards and caught two of four targets for an additional 12 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

Tony Pollard narrowly out-snapped Spears 26 to 25 in the season opener, as the former out-carried Spears seven to three in what was a decidedly negative game script for the Titans. Spears out-targeted his backfield mate four to two and ran 14 routes to Pollard's seven. This looks like a pretty even split, but it'll be tough for either back to produce weekly fantasy reliability in one of the league's worst offenses with a swinging-gate offensive line.