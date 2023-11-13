Spears rushed five times for 18 yards and brought in four of five targets for 42 yards in the Titans' 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Spears duplicated his modest rushing line from a Week 9 loss to the Steelers and gained all but three of his yards on one carry, but he made much more of an impact through the air. The rookie finished with a team-high reception total and was second only to Kyle Philips in receiving yards with a total that qualified as his best single-game figure yet. Spears has now played 77 snaps from scrimmage over the last two games, and it remains to be seen if he'll begin commanding a larger share of the rushing workload at the expense of Derrick Henry in a Week 11 road matchup against the Jaguars.