Spears turned two carries into seven yards and hauled in his lone target for minus-one yard during the Titans' 24-18 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Spears played a total of 23 offensive snaps Sunday, which was behind starter Tony Pollard (34) and rookie Nicholas Singleton (eight). Still, Spears' three touches were far behind Pollard's 20 (16 carries, four catches), while Singleton ended up with one more carry than Spears. It looks like Spears will have a tough time seeing a sizable and consistent workload in the Titans' offensive gameplan unless Pollard were to miss time, though the veteran running back is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline due to him being in the final year of his contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tennessee will face Houston in Week 5, with both teams looking to earn their first win of the 2026 season.