Spears (ankle) is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Spears started the season on injured reserve due to a high right-ankle sprain that he suffered in early August. He was activated from IR on Saturday after being limited in practice all week, and the 2023 third-rounder is expected to make his 2025 debut in Arizona. Spears' official status may not be known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he does suit up he'll serve as the team's top backup out of the backfield behind Tony Pollard while Julius Chestnut serves as the RB3. Spears finished the 2024 regular season with 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns and 30 catches (on 35 targets) for 224 yards and a score across 12 games.