Spears rushed the ball three times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Jaguars. He added three receptions on three targets for 31 yards and another score.

Derrick Henry dominated touches out of the backfield, though Spears showed big-play ability as the chance-of-pace option by scoring twice on only six total touches. His first trip to the end zone came on a 28-yard reception, during which he weaved his way through several Jacksonville defenders while balancing himself against the sideline. He followed that up with a more straightforward three-yard run for his second touchdown, though he did show strong balance while shaking off defenders. Spears ends his rookie season with 838 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. There's a strong chance he blows past those numbers in his sophomore campaign, as it is expected that Henry moves on in free agency -- leaving Spears as the potential lead back.