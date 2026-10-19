Spears rushed once for one yard while reeling in his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over Indianapolis.

Spears was dealing with a knee injury throughout the week before ultimately being active in Week 6. The running back registered a season-low two touches in the contest, and he has now compiled 13 rushing yards on eight carries over the last four games combined. Spears will continue to be an unappealing fantasy option as a long as starting running back Tony Pollard is available for Tennessee.