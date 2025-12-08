Titans' Tyjae Spears: Under 50 total yards on 10 touches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears rushed eight times for 19 yards and secured two of four targets for 28 yards in the Titans' 31-29 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Spears played his usual No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard, but in what was a rare game script for Tennessee where the ground attack's opportunities weren't capped, the latter outpaced the former by 17 carries and erupted for 161 rushing yards and a pair of scores. That left Spears in a clear complementary role, although his receiving yardage total actually paced the Titans on the afternoon. Spears should continue operating as a clear No. 2 behind Pollard in a Week 15 road trip to San Francisco.
