Spears (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears worked out on a side field for at least part of Thursday's practice, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, which is a step in the right direction after Spears didn't practice Wednesday. Tony Pollard (finger/rest) didn't practice Thursday, but with Tennessee's coaching staff suggesting that rookie Nicholas Singleton could start to get more involved moving forward, Spears is unlikely to handle more than a handful of touches even if the latter gets the green light for his first action since Week 6.