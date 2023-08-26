Spears had nine carries for 28 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Friday's preseason game against New England.

Spears got the start and took three carries for three yards on the opening drive while Ryan Tannehill was at quarterback. The rookie then stayed on to play four drives with Malik Willis, getting the first six carries of the game for Tennessee before Julius Chestnut and Jacques Patrick started mixing in. Spears threw a vicious stiff-arm on one of his runs and further cemented his status as the No. 2 back behind only Derrick Henry heading into his NFL regular-season debut Week 1 at New Orleans.