Spears rushed the ball eight times for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers. He added two receptions on two targets for six yards.

Spears saw his relative role in the Titans' offense shrink as compared to Week 1, as he managed 10 total touches to Derrick Henry's 28. He showed some explosiveness with his opportunity by tallying long gains of 14 and 11 yards. While clearly the second back on the depth chart, Spears has a role in the offense and should see high single-digit touches on a weekly basis.