Boyd and the Titans agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd becomes the newest member of a revamped Tennessee wide receiver corps that added Calvin Ridley atop the depth chart in a huge free agency contract, joining DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. Ridley and Hopkins figure to operate as quarterback Will Levis' clear top two targets, as both exceeded 1,000 receiving yards last season. Boyd's experience could make him the favorite to secure the No. 3 role over Burks, though it's perhaps more probable that Boyd dominates slot reps while Burks sees more opportunities on the outside. In both 2018 and 2019, Boyd himself topped 1,000 yards, but in four seasons since took a clear backseat to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with the Bengals.