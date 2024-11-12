Boyd was not targeted in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Boyd was seemingly limited by a shoulder injury in Week 9, which explained his low snap rate and lack of targets. However, he was back on the field for 61 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's loss, meaning his lack of involvement suggests he isn't a big part of Tennessee's game plan. Given that the Titans won't be contending for a playoff spot down the stretch, the team could continue to five younger players more opportunity across the second half of the season.