Boyd (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd also opened Week 15 prep with an absence due to the same injury before upgrading to full participation Thursday logging 39 receiving yards in a loss to the Bengals this past Sunday. The slot receiver could follow a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, but Boyd won't be a recommended fantasy option either way, considering he has reached 40 receiving yards only twice all season and hasn't scored a touchdown.